ADA Activism & Herbal Wisdom: Stories of Change and Connection

Change, Not Charity – The Americans With Disabilities Act

The landmark civil rights legislation known as the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) transformed the lives of millions, but its passage was far from inevitable. In the new AMERICAN EXPERIENCE documentary Change, Not Charity: The Americans With Disabilities Act, director Jim LeBrecht and writer/producer Chana Gazit spotlight the courageous activists and political leaders who came together to demand equal rights and dignity for people with disabilities. Premiering March 25, 2025, on the television service of Prairie Public at 8 p.m., the film weaves personal narratives with historical context to reveal the tireless organizing, direct action, and moral clarity that fueled the ADA’s creation. From sit-ins to Senate hearings, viewers witness the passion and persistence behind one of the most impactful civil rights victories in U.S. history. LeBrecht and Gazit discuss the making of the film, the legacy of the ADA, and the unfinished work toward true accessibility and inclusion.

Herbs in Every Season – Bevin Cohen

Herbalist, educator, and author Bevin Cohen shares insights from his latest book, Herbs in Every Season, a comprehensive and inspiring guide to cultivating and using 48 edible and medicinal herbs throughout the year. With a deep respect for nature’s cycles, Cohen blends practical gardening advice with seasonal recipes, preservation techniques, and personal reflections to help readers connect more deeply with their health and the natural world. Whether you're an experienced herbalist or just starting out, Cohen’s approachable style makes herbal practices accessible and meaningful. In this conversation, he discusses the healing power of herbs, how to grow them in harmony with the seasons, and why reconnecting with plants can be a transformative path to personal wellness and environmental stewardship.