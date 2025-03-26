Ray Holmberg Sentencing Hearing; Prairie Plates with Erin Oberlander

Today's Segments

Ray Holmberg

Prairie Public's Ann Alquist and Danielle Webster discuss today's proceedings at the sentencing hearing of former school counselor and state legislator Ray Holmberg, following his conviction on federal sex crime charges.

Prairie Plates - Erin Oberlander

Rick and Craig visit with Erin Oberlander, a holistic lifestyle coach, herbalist, and certified aromatherapist based in Mott, North Dakota. Recently profiled in the Dickinson Press, Erin shares her inspiring journey—from battling serious health challenges to discovering healing through herbalism and natural medicine. With a doctorate in music from North Dakota State University and a thriving digital following of over 100,000 on Instagram, Erin now dedicates her life to helping others reconnect with nature. Through mentorship, apprenticeships, and her online holistic school, she empowers people to take charge of their well-being. From her farmstead in southwestern North Dakota, Erin talks with us about the power of food as medicine, her handcrafted herbal products, and how she blends ancient healing traditions with modern technology in everyday life.