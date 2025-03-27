Assisted Death Ethics, News Recap, and Nickel Boys Review

Today's Segments

Philosophical Currents – On Dying

Dr. Jack Russell Weinstein explores the profound ethical questions surrounding medically assisted death, focusing on the story of Sandra Demontigny, a Quebec woman diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s. As an advocate for the right to make advance requests for assisted dying, her case raises important issues about personal autonomy, societal values, and the evolving definition of dignity. Weinstein examines the philosophical tensions between living fully and planning for death, identity over time, and the societal risks of normalizing assisted death. The conversation offers a thoughtful lens on how culture, ethics, and personal stories intersect in shaping policy and personal choice.

Dave News Review

News Director Dave Thompson provides his thoughtful analysis of the week’s top regional news stories.

Matt Movie Review – Nickel Boys

Matt Olien reviews the film adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel The Nickel Boys. Set in Jim Crow-era Florida, the story follows two Black teenagers at a brutal reform school modeled after the real-life Dozier School for Boys. Matt reflects on the film’s emotional power and historical weight, and also shares highlights from the recently completed Fargo Film Festival, along with a preview of his upcoming “Brando!” film series at the Fargo Public Library.