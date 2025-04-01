Legal Analysis on The Ray Holmberg Sentencing and Plains Folk

The Sentencing of Ray Holmberg

Journalists, witnesses, and North Dakota's attorney general filled Courtroom 1 at the federal courthouse in downtown Fargo for the nearly seven-hour sentencing of former State Senator Ray Holmberg. Holmberg pleaded guilty in September 2024 to one count of traveling with intent to engage in illicit sex acts. Host Ann Alquist provide analysis and context through conversations with defense attorneys Dane DeKrey and Bruce Ringstrom, exploring the legal complexities and implications of this high-profile case.

Plains Folk - Trachoma Among Immigrants

Historian Tom Isern examines the troubling history of trachoma and its impact on immigrant families in North Dakota in the early 1900s.