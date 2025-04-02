Sexual Assault Awareness Month Month

In honor of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, we're joined by a representatives from the North Dakota Domestic & Sexual Violence Coalition. While the coalition doesn't provide direct services to victims, it plays a vital role by supporting and training the organizations that do'helping the helpers who offer shelter, counseling, legal advocacy, and more across the state.

Harvest Public Media - Certified Naturally Grown

Certified Naturally Grown (CNG) is emerging as a more affordable and accessible alternative to the USDA Organic label, offering similar ecological standards through a peer-review process that appeals to small farmers. While the USDA label is more widely recognized and trusted by consumers, CNG aims to build awareness and credibility by supporting local farms and emphasizing transparency in food production.

Prairie Plates - Kayla Houchin, owner of Sonder Bakehouse

On Prairie Plates, Rick Gion introduces Kayla Houchin, owner of Sonder Bakehouse in West Fargo, a creative and community-focused bakery known for its artistic cakes and inventive macarons. Kayla shares the bakery's origins, her passion for baking sparked by childhood experiences, her team's collaborative efforts, and how Sonder supports clean water initiatives through Charity Water and special classes and events.