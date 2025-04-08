The Tell

Erik Deatherage presents The Tell, a live storytelling event from downtown Fargo with Cody Schuler. This episode includes personal tales shared by local storytellers Becky Blenkush, Cara Cody Braun, Thomas Kvamme, and Beth Renner, each bringing their unique perspective to the stage.

In Session

In the waning weeks of the legislative session, legislators are spending long hours hammering out amendments to get bills into reconciliation and on the governor’s desk for signature. This week we look at property tax relief, and how the devil isn’t in the details, but in amendments.