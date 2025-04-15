Dakota Digital, Dam Removal & Dinner Table Challenges

Today's Segments

Dakota Digital Review – Emerging Tech & Society

Patrick McCloskey, editor of the Dakota Digital Review, shares highlights from the latest issue, which focuses on emerging technologies and their societal implications. The edition explores topics such as nuclear energy, AI regulation, blockchain privacy, and the ethics of digital afterlives. McCloskey explains that these pieces were selected to spark regional dialogue and interdisciplinary collaboration, especially in areas vital to North Dakota’s future, including education, infrastructure, and the digital workforce.

Our Living Lands – Klamath River Dam Removal

Reporter Anita Hofschneider covers the historic removal of four dams on the Klamath River, the largest such effort in U.S. history. Led by Indigenous tribes in Oregon and California after decades of advocacy and legal battles, the project is already yielding positive impacts on river health and salmon populations. The segment emphasizes how Indigenous persistence and collaboration made this environmental justice milestone possible.

Harvest Public Media – Local Food Program Cuts

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has discontinued its local food programs, leaving communities across the Midwest and Great Plains scrambling to fill the gap. Schools, farmers, and food pantries that depended on this funding are seeking alternative ways to support local food systems. The sudden loss threatens to destabilize progress made in connecting regional food producers with public institutions.

InSession – Legislative Roundup

Erik Deatherage and Ann Alquist review major legislative developments as the 69th session nears its end. Topics include charter schools, library regulations, eminent domain issues, and changes to how public notices are distributed via newspapers. The discussion provides insight into which bills are advancing and what they could mean for North Dakota’s educational and civic landscape.

This Week in Water – U.S.-Mexico Nature Pact

Despite current political tensions, the U.S. and Mexico continue to collaborate on environmental initiatives, including joint efforts to preserve biodiversity. One surprising tool in this cooperation is the use of insect “ambassadors” to foster public interest and ecological awareness. The segment highlights how nature continues to bridge diplomatic divides.