Supper Clubs, Prairie Art & Driftless Living: Stories of Place & Passion

Today's Segments

Prairie Plates: Nova Eatery & Supper Club

In this delicious installment of Prairie Plates, Rick Gion chats with Nikki Berglund, the visionary behind Nova Eatery and Supper Club. Nikki shares how community support helped quickly transform the former BernBaum’s space into a cozy downtown Fargo supper club, featuring scratch-made classics like prime rib and cheese buttons. She reflects on her deep roots in the wine industry, her family of restaurants—including Luna and Soul Avenue Kitchen—and her passion for local sourcing, seasonal menus, and creative comfort food.

Tales from the Understory: Guy Nelson

Artist Guy Nelson joins Main Street to discuss Tales from the Understory, his latest exhibit at the North Dakota Museum of Art. Deeply inspired by the natural landscapes of North Dakota and Minnesota, Nelson’s work explores the hidden systems of forests and prairies as metaphors for human resilience. He talks about his evolution as an artist—moving from sculpture and video to layered, vibrant paintings—and how personal experiences like fatherhood and conservation work shape his art and invite reflection on our connection to the environment.

Shelter and Storm: Tamara Dean

Author Tamara Dean reflects on life in Wisconsin’s Driftless Area in her new book Shelter and Storm: At Home in the Driftless. In this Main Street conversation, Dean discusses the rewards and challenges of rural homesteading, from natural disasters to navigating red tape, while embracing a lifestyle grounded in environmental stewardship and community. Drawing from her background in journalism and personal experience, she offers thoughtful insights into sustainability, climate change, and what it truly means to live in harmony with nature.