Farming Futures, Food Fights, ND News & Father Figures at the Movies

Today's Segments:

Daryl Lies – North Dakota Farm Bureau President

Daryl Lies, president of the North Dakota Farm Bureau, joins John Harris to reflect on his upbringing on a diversified crop and livestock farm in Douglass, North Dakota, and how those early experiences shape his leadership in agricultural advocacy today. Lies outlines the evolution of farming practices over the years, from traditional summer fallow to modern no-till methods and precision livestock nutrition. He also shares how his family now runs a USDA-certified meat business. In discussing current agricultural issues, Lies highlights strong livestock markets in western North Dakota, financial concerns for grain producers in the east, the vital importance of soil health and moisture, and the promise of future livestock expansion and local processing facilities. He also emphasizes the importance of fair and reciprocal trade agreements for U.S. farmers, given the ongoing impacts of tariffs and international trade policies.

SNAP Food Restrictions – Harvest Public Media

Efforts to restrict the types of food that can be purchased with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits are gaining traction, with the aim of promoting healthier eating. Reporter Anna Pope of Harvest Public Media examines the complexities of these proposed changes. Supporters argue the reforms could improve public health by limiting the purchase of junk food, while critics point to significant challenges, such as defining what constitutes “junk,” the risk of stigmatizing recipients, and the burden of implementing such policies. Pope provides context on how these changes could affect millions of Americans who rely on SNAP to put food on the table, raising questions about equity, nutrition, and bureaucracy.

Dave Thompson – News Review

Prairie Public News Director Dave Thompson returns with his weekly analysis of the region’s top news stories. From political developments and legislative actions to economic updates and social issues, Thompson provides a balanced, insightful overview of the latest headlines affecting North Dakota and the surrounding area

Matt Olien – Movie Review: Bob Trevino Likes It

Film critic Matt Olien reviews Bob Trevino Likes It, a poignant 2024 comedy-drama that explores themes of estrangement, identity, and unexpected human connection. Inspired by the real-life experiences of writer-director Tracie Laymon, the film follows Lily Trevino, played by Barbie Ferreira, as she searches for her estranged father and instead connects with a different Bob Trevino (John Leguizamo) via Facebook. This stranger becomes a powerful surrogate father figure, helping Lily find healing in a most unusual way. With a strong cast, authentic storytelling, and emotional resonance, the film was a standout at the 2024 South by Southwest Film & TV Festival, earning both the Grand Jury Award and the Audience Award for Narrative Feature.