Summer Travel, Tribal Lamprey Efforts, and ND Ethics Under Review

Summer Travel with Alicia Underlee Nelson

Travel writer Alicia Underlee Nelson shares her top picks for summer getaways, focusing on regional destinations and hidden gems that are perfect for short trips or long weekends. Whether you’re looking for family-friendly fun, scenic hikes, or quirky roadside attractions, Alicia offers a fresh take on travel close to home—reminding us that adventure doesn’t always require a plane ticket.

Saving the Lamprey – Tribal Conservation in the Columbia River Basin

In “Our Living Lands,” we explore the work being done by tribes in the Columbia River Basin to protect the culturally significant Pacific Lamprey. Once abundant, lamprey populations have sharply declined due to dam construction and climate change. Kanim Moses-Conner, a lamprey technician for the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, explains how translocation efforts, improved dam passage, and community education are helping the species recover. This segment highlights Indigenous leadership in environmental stewardship and the importance of restoring ecological balance.

In light of former state senator Ray Holmberg’s sentencing, this episode of “In Session” examines the role of North Dakota’s Ethics Commission. Established to serve as a watchdog over public officials, the commission’s effectiveness is now being scrutinized by legislators and the public alike. We take a look at the history, limitations, and potential of this body to act as a meaningful check on power in Bismarck.

Farmers and the Trade War – A Growing Financial Strain

Harvest Public Media reports on how U.S. farmers are being hit hard by the renewed trade war with China. With already low crop prices and rising costs for fertilizer and equipment, retaliatory tariffs are compounding financial stress—particularly for soybean growers. Farmers like Glenn Brunkow and Vance Ehmke reflect on the disruptions to international markets, drawing comparisons to the 1980s farm crisis. Despite the challenges, many still support former President Trump’s broader goals, though they express frustration over the lack of targeted policy solutions.