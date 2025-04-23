Coffee & Dreams: Dex Dutton and Dr. Moen & the Fargo Marathon

Today's Segments

Prairie Plates – Coffee and Community with Dex Dutton

On this episode of Prairie Plates, we’re joined by Dexter Dutton—coffee connoisseur, burger master, and community builder. Dex co-founded Thunder Coffee, a beloved Fargo-area café known for its quality brews and neighborhood vibe. Now serving as the Development Manager at Folkways, Dex plays a key role in organizing the Red River Market, one of Fargo’s most vibrant cultural gatherings. He shares his journey from slinging espresso to launching “Beefcakes ND,” a pop-up burger stall serving Oklahoma-style smashburgers that regularly sold out in minutes. From international coffee tastings to his passion for making local events more inclusive and exciting, Dex reflects on how food and drink connect us—and how he’s brewing community, one cup and one burger at a time.

Fargo Marathon – America’s Best Small Town Race Turns 21

The Fargo Marathon is back and better than ever as it celebrates its 21st anniversary with all the charm—and energy—runners have come to love. Known as one of the flattest and friendliest courses in the country, the race draws participants from across the U.S. to experience the spirit of Fargo. From live bands every half-mile to enthusiastic spectators lining the streets, the event is more than a marathon—it’s a town-wide celebration. Whether you’re running the full 26.2, cheering from the sidelines, or grooving at the after-party, the Fargo Marathon is a heart-pumping tribute to fitness, fun, and small-town hospitality at its finest.