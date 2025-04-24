Flight Paths and Pasque Blooms: Drones, News, History & Film

Today's Segments

Drone Racing – Fenworks

Kaleb Dschaak, CEO of Fenworks, joins us to talk about the fast-growing world of drone racing and its impact on students across the Midwest. From boosting interest in STEM to building confidence and teamwork, drone racing is proving to be more than just a high-speed sport. Plus, we preview the upcoming Regional Drone Racing Tournament, set to take place this May at North Dakota State University.

Dave Thompson - News Review

News Director Dave Thompson stops by for his weekly news roundup. From local headlines to national stories with regional relevance, Dave provides context and clarity on the biggest issues shaping the week.

Tom Isern – The Pasque

In this edition of Plains Folk, historian Tom Isern reflects on the pasque flower, the prairie’s first bloom of spring. He explores its cultural significance across settler newspapers, Indigenous Dakota traditions, and early ethnobotanical work. Isern also revisits the poetic but sometimes misplaced symbolism attached to the flower, reclaiming its true essence as a sign of renewal and seasonal hope.

Matt Olien Movie Review – The Ballad of Wallis Island

Matt reviews The Ballad of Wallis Island, a film centered on a reclusive cartographer sent to a remote Pacific island to update outdated maps. What begins as a routine assignment turns into a deep exploration of hidden histories and a community’s quiet resistance to change. As the main character’s professional distance crumbles, he must face his own past and decide where his loyalties lie.