Holmberg Accountability, Innovation, and Inspiration Across North Dakota

Ray Holmberg Documents

Last Friday, the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation released documents revealing that former state Senator Ray Holmberg spent decades communicating with North Dakota officials and businessmen about his sexual abuse of minors. The news sparked widespread public outcry, with universities, political leaders, and advocacy groups issuing strong statements. Amid this turmoil, a proposed bill to make lawmakers and higher education employees mandatory reporters was swiftly rejected by a Senate committee. Prairie Public reporter Danielle Webster joins Main Street to discuss the latest developments, reactions, and questions of accountability.

DSU's Virtual Cadaver Lab

Imagine studying human anatomy without ever needing a scalpel. Dickinson State University has launched a groundbreaking virtual cadaver lab that is reshaping how students learn about the human body. Dr. Liz Freedman Fowler, dean of the School of Applied Sciences, explains how this cutting-edge technology prepares future nurses, doctors, and scientists—offering hands-on, realistic experiences while solving challenges of access, cost, and safety. It's an innovation that could have a major impact on healthcare education across North Dakota and beyond.

Loxley Brown, Author of "Rocket City Love"

Loxley Brown, founder of the nonprofit Athenian and author of the new children’s book Rocket City Love, is on a mission to inspire young girls to pursue careers in science, technology, research, engineering, art, and mathematics—what she calls "STREAM." Through her Charms book series, Brown brings to life the story of Addie McAllister, a 15-year-old inventor with big dreams in Rocket City, Alabama. Brown emphasizes the critical role of real-world role models, community support, and hands-on learning, offering advice to parents, teachers, and students to nurture the next generation of innovators.