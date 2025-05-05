Wishes and Roots: Hope and History with Linda Pauling From Make-A-Wish

Today's Segments

Linda Pauling – Make-A-Wish

Linda Pauling, the mother of the Make-A-Wish movement, shares the inspiring story of her son Chris, whose dream to be a police officer in 1980 led to the creation of an organization that now fulfills life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses around the world. She reflects on the emotional beginnings of the movement, its growth, and the vital role communities play in giving hope to families during difficult times. Her story is a testament to how one act of kindness can spark a global mission of compassion.

Tom Isern – The Baldwin Ranches of Dickey County

On Plains Folk, historian Tom Isern takes listeners into the archives to uncover the story of the Baldwin Ranches in Dickey County, North Dakota. Through meticulous records, he reveals a ranching operation that offered a more sustainable and diversified model of prairie agriculture than the often-romanticized bonanza farms. Isern’s segment paints a detailed picture of rural life, resilience, and environmental stewardship in the early 20th-century Dakotas, offering a fresh perspective on how prairie farming could—and did—thrive beyond the myths.