BSC opens pediatric dental clinic

Bismarck State College has opened a pediatric dental clinic, as part of its program to teach and train dental hygienists.

"'Mystic Smiles' is a non-profit clinic, providing inclusive, patient-centered care for children of all backgrounds, from birth to age 13 — including those with special needs," said BSC interim president Dan Leingang.

At a ribbon cutting ceremony for the clinic Friday, Leingang said Mystic Smiles is more than a clinic.

"This is a vision, to combine service and education," Leingang said. "And it was brought to life through forward-thinking partnerships."

Leingang said the clinic will evolve into a 'teaching dental practice,' providing hands-on training fr students in BSC Dental Pathways.

"It will deliver on our promise of applied hands-on learning, while giving students a true chance to serve their community," Leingang said.

Dr. Katie Stewart is a dentist with SDU Dental in Bismarck. She said there is a need to increase the state's dental workforce.

"I had to at least try to ask BSC if there would be any chance they would be interested in starting a dental education program, while taking over our space, to train future dental students," Stewart said. "To my delight, the team at BSC was already strategizing how to start a program, and were incredibly welcoming to discussions about partnering."

Dr. Tegwyn Brickhouse serves as the dentist for Mystic Smiles.

"I am passionate about this part of the initiative, because oral health is health," Brickhouse said. "It's often overlooked, because it affects everything, from a child's ability to eat, sleep, speak and learn."

Stewart said a vast majority of dentists in North Dakota will be hiring staff over the next few years. And she said they feel there is a dental workforce shorage.