Sanford named interim Higher Education chancellor

Prairie Public Broadcasting | By Dave Thompson
Published April 15, 2025 at 5:48 AM CDT
Portrait of Lieutenant Governor Brent Sanford
Poppy Mills/NDDOT
/
Photo Lab
Portrait of Lieutenant Governor Brent Sanford

The state Board of Higher Education has selected an interim Chancellor, to replace the retiring Mark Hagerott.

The Board has chosen former Lt. Governor Brent Sanford. Sanford was lieutenant governor under then-Governor Doug Burgum. He had already been appointed as interim President of Bismarck State College.

But Sanford could not hold down both positions. So, the Board chose Dan Leingang, BSC's vice-president for academic affairs. He had been acting BSC president, just after Doug Jensen stepped down, until Sanford became the interim.

Board Chair Tim Mihalick was tasked with negotiating salary and other terms for both.
Dave Thompson
