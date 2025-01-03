Acting president named for BSC

Dr. Dan Leingang has been appointed as the acting President of Bismarck State College. Former President Doug Jensen has stepped down.

Leingang is BSC’s vice-president for academic affairs.

The Board of Higher Education meets Jan. 9th to appoint an interim president.

Read the full news release below:

Dr. Dan Leingang has been appointed as the acting president of Bismarck State College (BSC) beginning Jan. 2, 2025, upon the departure of President Doug Jensen.

Leingang is currently serving BSC in the role of vice president for academic affairs. The SBHE will appoint an interim president at its Jan. 9 special SBHE meeting.

SBHE Chair Tim Mihalick said, “Our highest priority is focusing on the students at Bismarck State College and ensure a smooth transition of leadership to sustain the work that BSC has done to position itself as North Dakota’s only Polytechnic institution. Dr. Leingang has many years of institutional knowledge and experience at BSC and will ensure that the institution continues to serve students, staff, and faculty while remaining mission focused for BSC’s future.”

Leingang has a lengthy career at BSC, joining the campus in 2000 as an assistant professor of mathematics and was appointed dean of academic affairs in 2014 and later dean of humanities, arts, and sciences. He held that position until he was named vice president for academic affairs in 2017.

“I am honored to step into this temporary role at Bismarck State College and look forward to supporting the entire campus community as we remain focused on fostering student success,” Leingang said.

Leingang was born and raised in Mandan, N.D. Leingang has a Bachelor of Arts in mathematics from Concordia College in Moorhead, Minn. He holds a Master of Science in mathematics and a Doctor of Philosophy in Educational Leadership (Higher Education emphasis) from the University of North Dakota.

Dr. Leingang currently serves on the Gateway to Science Advisory Board, the Bismarck-Mandan Chamber EDC Economic Development Committee and the Mandan Public Schools Foundation for Education. He has previously held positions on the Mandan School Board and Concordia College National Alumni Board and was an appointed member of the North Dakota Governor’s Workforce Development Council.