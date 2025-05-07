Culinary Adventures, Storytelling, and Innovative Education

Today's Segments

Prairie Plates - Chris Tello at Huckleberry House

Chris Tello, from Bismarck’s riverside Huckleberry House, shares his passion for Scandinavian flavors, regional cuisine, and craft cocktails. His chef was recently recognized as a James Beard semi-finalist. Tello discusses how the restaurant's stunning riverfront location enhances the dining experience.

The Tell - Becky Blenkush's Story

At Fargo's monthly storytelling event, The Tell, Becky Blenkush takes listeners back to the 1980s with her tale, "No, I Wasn't a Groupie." Through memories of goth style and Aqua Net, she reminds us that appearances can be deceiving.

Kari Weigel of Sylvan Learning Centers

Kari Weigel from Sylvan Learning Centers in Fargo and Bismarck highlights how personalized tutoring and community partnerships are transforming education. With a focus on tailored learning and technology integration, Sylvan is creating lasting educational opportunities for North Dakota students.

