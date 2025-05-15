Melanoma Awareness, News Review, Killer Clown, and Arctic Artifacts

Today's Segments

Skin Cancer

Skin cancer remains the most common cancer in the United States, with melanoma as its deadliest form—and cases are rising, especially among younger people. In this segment, Marc Hurlbert, Ph.D., CEO of the Melanoma Research Alliance, joins Conversations on Health Care to discuss the critical importance of early detection, the role of philanthropy in advancing treatments, and the growing need for inclusive prevention efforts. He also highlights how research breakthroughs are changing outcomes for patients and saving lives.

Dave News Review

News Director Dave Thompson provides his weekly roundup of major stories making headlines across North Dakota and the region.

Matt’s Movie Review – "Clown in a Cornfield"

Film critic Matt Olien reviews Clown in a Cornfield, a horror thriller that pits a group of small-town teenagers against a masked killer clown. As the slasher-style violence unfolds, deeper themes of generational conflict and community resentment emerge. Matt offers his take on the film’s mix of campy horror and (lack of) social commentary.

Our Living Lands

In this episode of Our Living Lands, KUCB’s Sophia Stewart-Rossi reports from Alaska’s Aleutian Islands, where archaeologists are working against the clock to save Indigenous Unanga artifacts from being lost to rising sea levels and powerful storms. The segment highlights the urgency of preserving cultural heritage in the face of climate change, as researchers uncover connections to the past through discoveries like ancient fish bones and traditional jewelry.