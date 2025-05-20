Honoring Care, Folk Songs, Mushrooms, and Tribal Firewood Programs

Today's Segments

Brianne Anderson Named ND Activity Professional of the Year

Brianne Anderson, Director of Community Life at Bethany Retirement Living, has been recognized as North Dakota’s Activity Professional of the Year. Honored by the North Dakota Long Term Care Association, Anderson oversees a vibrant team and hundreds of volunteers across two campuses. Her leadership ensures meaningful engagement and joyful living for residents in elder care.

Plains Folk: Our Songs

Historian Dr. Tom Isern explores the homesteading frontier through the ballads settlers wrote and sang. These songs—ranging from light-hearted ditties to heartfelt anthems—offer a melodic window into the emotions and resilience of early prairie life. It's a lyrical journey into the soul of the Plains.

Harvest Public Media: Mushrooms

The Midwest mushroom industry is thriving, from shiitake grow rooms to wild morel hunts. Farmers and foragers alike are tapping into the demand for gourmet fungi, even as the morel keeps its secrets. We explore the science, cultivation, and allure behind this booming mushroom movement.

Our Living Lands: Washoe Firewood Program

In the Sierra Nevada, the Washoe Tribe’s sustainable firewood program is keeping elders warm while managing forest health. With help from a U.S. Forest Service grant, the tribe delivers free firewood and builds climate resilience. It’s a story of community, tradition, and practical stewardship.