Health Leadership, News Highlights, and Top Movie Picks

Today's Segments

Leading in Uncertain Times: Dr. David Herman

Essentia Health CEO Dr. David Herman discusses his new role as chair of the Minnesota Hospital Association's board of directors. He shares insights on the evolving challenges in health care—including Medicaid funding, rural workforce shortages, and the shift toward value-based care. Dr. Herman also reflects on how access to care may change in Minnesota, Wisconsin and North Dakota.

Dave's News Review

Prairie Public News Director Dave Thompson offers his take on the latest headlines. With his usual sharp analysis, Dave highlights key political, social, and economic developments from across North Dakota and beyond.

Matt's Movie Countdown: #20 to #11

Film critic Matt Olien continues his countdown of all-time favorite movies with picks #20 through #11. Expect a lively mix of bold choices, classic gems, and maybe even a controversial opinion or two in this entertaining and thoughtful segment.