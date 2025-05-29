Exploring Life’s Meaning, News Highlights, and Top Films Revealed

Today's Segments

Philosophical Currents: What Makes Life Meaningful?

What gives life purpose—and do we create that meaning ourselves, or discover it? Dr. Jack Russell Weinstein, host of Why? Philosophical Discussions About Everyday Life, joins us for this month’s Philosophical Currents to unpack how philosophy can guide us through questions of fulfillment and ethical living to discover life's meaning.

Dave's News Review: Headlines and Insights

Prairie Public News Director Dave Thompson is back with a review of the week’s most important regional news stories.

Matt’s Movie Review: Top 10 of All Time

Film critic Matt Olien wraps up his countdown of all-time favorite movies with picks #10 through #1. Expect iconic masterpieces, personal favorites, and a few curveballs that might surprise even seasoned cinephiles. Whether you agree or not, Matt’s cinematic passion is undeniable - and his final list is sure to spark conversation.