Building Resilience and Identity Through Therapy and Storytelling

Today's Segments

Becky Eissinger – Pediatric Psychotherapist

Pediatric psychotherapist Becky Eissinger of Essentia Health shares how she helps children and teens navigate anxiety, trauma, and behavioral issues. She explains the importance of forming strong therapeutic relationships, building trust, and guiding parents to support their children's emotional health at home through safe spaces, active listening, and positive reinforcement.

Bruce Campelia – Author of the Light Passers Series

Author Bruce Campelia discusses how deep, immersive reading can shape youth identity and emotional well-being in a distracted digital age. Drawing from his Light Passers series, he highlights how diverse characters, engaging stories, and the act of reading itself can build empathy, self-discovery, and lasting cognitive impact for young readers.