Dr. Owen McKenna - North Dakota's Wetlands Research and Landscape

Today's Segments

Wetlands Research

Dr. Owen McKenna from the U.S. Geological Survey discusses the impact of climate and land-use changes on prairie-pothole wetlands. He highlights remote sensing scientific tools and emphasizes the crucial role these wetlands play in North Dakota's agriculture, water quality, and climate resilience.

Rising Agricultural Debt

Harvest Public Media explores the growing financial burden on farmers, characterized by increasing debt due to declining incomes and escalating input costs. This trend, which began last year and is projected to continue into 2025, coupled with uncertainties surrounding trade tariffs, raises concerns about potential financial strain within the agricultural sector.