Men’s Mental Health, Ancient Horses, Prairie Weather & Smart Water

Today's Segments

Men’s Mental Health with Dr. Alexandra Kohlhase

Dr. Alexandra Kohlhase from Essentia Health joins us to explore the often-overlooked topic of men’s mental health. She discusses how emotional isolation, stigma, and reluctance to seek help can impact physical well-being—especially for older men. The segment also ties in Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month, highlighting how something as simple as social connection—or even strawberries—might support brain health and reduce the risk of dementia.

Our Living Lands: Lessons from Ancient Horses

A groundbreaking study led by Dr. Yvette Running Horse Collin blends Indigenous knowledge with modern science to examine ancient horse migration patterns during periods of major environmental change. The research offers insights into how societies can adapt to today’s climate challenges by drawing from long-standing, land-based perspectives and collaborative inquiry.

Isern: Talking About the Weather

In his Plains Folk essay, historian and farmer Dr. Tom Isern shares reflections from the Agricultural History Society meeting, where he presented research on the climatic history of the Great Plains. Drawing from the Little Ice Age and beyond, Isern—along with two of his PhD students—explores how understanding historic weather extremes can help communities better navigate current patterns of drought and volatility on the prairie.

This Week in Water: Conservation & Climate Action

This edition of H2O Radio’s This Week in Water spotlights a market-based approach to conserving Colorado River water to help endangered fish species. The segment also covers global ocean preservation talks in France, new research on river runoff’s role in fueling hurricanes, and encouraging data showing that plastic bag bans are reducing shoreline pollution.

Farming Smarter: Intercropping for Flood Prevention

In Iowa, farmers are turning to relay intercropping—a technique that plants two crops at staggered times in the same field—as a tool for climate resilience. The practice aims to boost soil health, reduce flood risk, and maintain crop coverage year-round. Early results are promising, though challenges like crop insurance rules and market dynamics remain part of the conversation.