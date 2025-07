Director of Radio Ann Alquist sits down with Prairie Public's Director of Television Barb Gravel and President & CEO John Harris to explore the legacy of Lawrence Welk and the story behind the new Prairie Public documentary, Lawrence Welk: A North Dakota Farm Boy.

Plus, Main Street host Craig Blumenshine chats with Beach, North Dakota Mayor Walter Losinski, and we wrap up with a sneak peek into Mike Olson’s latest playlist.