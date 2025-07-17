Susan Ray-Degges, Matt Olien's Movie Reviews, & The Great American Folk Show
Host Craig Blumenshine sits down with interior design expert Professor Susan Ray-Degges to explore what makes a space not just livable, but beautifully functional.
Film critic Matt Olien reviews Superman, offering fresh insights on the iconic superhero film.
Plus, musician Tom Brosseau takes a trip to Medora, North Dakota, where he chats with performers from There As You Like It, uncovering the magic behind this stage production.