Main Street

Susan Ray-Degges, Matt Olien's Movie Reviews, & The Great American Folk Show

Published July 17, 2025 at 3:30 PM CDT
Photo: Eric And Jackie Hylden

Host Craig Blumenshine sits down with interior design expert Professor Susan Ray-Degges to explore what makes a space not just livable, but beautifully functional.

Film critic Matt Olien reviews Superman, offering fresh insights on the iconic superhero film.

Plus, musician Tom Brosseau takes a trip to Medora, North Dakota, where he chats with performers from There As You Like It, uncovering the magic behind this stage production.

