Local News, Food, and Forecasts: Stories That Shape North Dakota Life

Today's Segments

Protecting the Future of Local Journalism

Cecile Wehrman of the North Dakota Newspaper Association outlines the challenges confronting small-town newspapers, from AI content scraping to legislative efforts that would remove public notices from their pages. She introduces the Read Local campaign, a push to preserve these vital community institutions before they vanish.

Serving Community, One Smashburger at a Time

After leaving California behind, Sam Williams launched Mabel’s All Day—a Bismarck food truck named for his daughter and inspired by family ties. With a menu featuring brie-and-bacon sandwiches and lamb tacos, Sam is building connections across North Dakota, from farmers markets to rural fairs, one flavorful plate at a time.

Dry Days Still Ahead, Despite Rainfall

Recent storms may have soaked some parts of the state, but drought continues to grip western and central North Dakota. State climatologist Daryl Ritchison warns of warmer, drier weeks to come and recommends resources like the ND Wildland Fire Map and the U.S. Drought Monitor to stay prepared.