Restoring Youth Sports, Honoring Cancer Heroes, and Fargo Film Fun

Reclaiming Youth Sports - Restoring Fun, Fairness, and Inclusion

Dr. Brad Strand, longtime professor at NDSU, explores how youth sports have veered toward exclusion, specialization, and commercialization. He makes a persuasive case for shifting the focus back to fun, development, and equitable participation—so all children, regardless of skill or income, can thrive. His insights challenge parents, coaches, and communities to prioritize play over pressure.

Bluegrass Goes Pink - A Day of Music, Memory, and Meaning

Organizer Jill Wiese shares the heartfelt inspiration behind Bluegrass Goes Pink, a vibrant daylong event at Cross Ranch State Park. From a community 5K and homemade church supper to a glow hike and evening bluegrass concert, the gathering honors loved ones lost to cancer—and Wiese’s sister—and supports the Bismarck Cancer Center Foundation. It’s a celebration of life, legacy, and togetherness.

Dave Thompson News Review

Prairie Public News Director Dave Thompson offers his trusted review of recent headlines from across the region and tells us what the next big story is that we will be talking about next week.

Matt's Movie Review – AJ Goes to the Dog Park - Quirky Fargo Comedy Fetches Film Fest Buzz

Film critic Matt Oliene takes a walk through AJ Goes to the Dog Park, an offbeat indie comedy created by Fargo-area filmmakers. With its roots in a past Cartoon Network short and a nostalgic nod to local friendships, the movie is now gaining national traction through a grassroots tour. Oliene explores the film’s charm, the cast’s hometown ties, and why it’s more than just a shaggy dog story.