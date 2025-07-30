College Value, Spaghetti Western Eats, KKWE Radio & Marilyn Hagerty

Today's Segments

Philosophy Professor Unpacks the Purpose—and Price—of College

Dr. Jack Russell Weinstein explores the evolving role of college in today's society, discussing its historical mission, rising costs, and whether it's still worth the investment. He argues that higher education remains a transformative force—even as it faces mounting political and economic pressure.

Prairie Plates - Spaghetti Western Blends Italian Cuisine with Western Charm

Prairie Plates visits Spaghetti Western, a Fargo eatery serving up handmade pasta, bold northern Italian flavors, and vintage film flair. From saffron risotto to cannoli, the restaurant reimagines comfort food with family roots and cinematic style.

Marilyn Hagerty Reflects on Darcy’s Café and Everyday Dining

North Dakota icon Marilyn Hagerty shares her love for Darcy’s Café in Grand Forks, reminiscing about its founder, food, and decades of community connection from her Eat Beat column perch.

KKWE Radio: Broadcasting Healing, Language, and Identity

KKWE in Calloway, MN, serves as a cultural beacon on the White Earth Reservation. Station manager Maggie Rousus and journalist Brian Bull discuss how Native radio nurtures language, community, and resilience—especially amid threats to public funding.

