Prairie Public NewsRoom
Main Street

Public Health and Skilled Trades: ND Paths to Stronger Communities

Published August 4, 2025 at 4:20 PM CDT
Dr. Mark Strand, professor of pharmacy and public health at NDSU, discusses the unique challenges and community-driven solutions shaping rural health in North Dakota.
Dr. Mark Strand, professor of pharmacy and public health at NDSU, discusses the unique challenges and community-driven solutions shaping rural health in North Dakota.

Today's Segments

Shaping Health in North Dakota: A Conversation with Mark Strand

NDSU’s Dr. Mark Strand discusses his North Dakota roots and the evolving field of public health. He addresses rural health challenges like opioid misuse and chronic disease, the value of community collaboration, and the need for interdisciplinary training in pharmacy and public health. He also reflects on what gives him hope for the future of healthcare.

Driving Demand: NDSCS Launches Collision Engineering Program

James Erdahl of North Dakota State College of Science details the new Collision Engineering Program—a blend of classroom instruction, paid apprenticeships, and real-world training. He explains how it’s reshaping skilled trades education, filling labor gaps, and providing students a viable alternative to traditional four-year degrees.

Main Street
