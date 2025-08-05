Youth Sports Boundaries, Bur Oaks, Letterpress, and Wave Power

Today's Segments:

Setting Boundaries in Youth Sports

NDSU Extension family life specialist Dr. Sean Brotherson discusses the importance of clear boundaries between parents, athletes, and coaches. Drawing from his recent talk at the North Dakota high school coaches conference, Brotherson explains how healthy role definitions support positive youth development and prevent common conflicts in competitive sports.

Mr. Power’s Letterpress

Dr. Tom Isern uncovers the forgotten world of letterpress copybooks through the legacy of J.B. Power, a key figure in the rise of corporate agriculture on the Northern Plains. These delicate paper records, preserved thanks to early work at NDSU's Institute for Regional Studies, reveal a meticulous bureaucratic mind at work during the bonanza farm era.

Bur Oaks Under Siege

Once hailed as the "King of the Great Plains," Nebraska’s iconic bur oak trees are now dying rapidly due to prolonged drought and invasive diseases. As climate change accelerates these threats, foresters and scientists are exploring alternative tree species and restoration strategies to preserve the region’s forest heritage.

Wave Power in Alaska

Two Alaska Native villages—Port Graham and Nanwalek—are taking bold steps toward energy independence by exploring ocean wave power. With the help of Chugachmiut and an Australian energy company, the communities hope to harness their coastal environment to generate sustainable electricity amid growing climate threats.

Seeds, Spuds, and Smart Sprinklers

In this edition of This Week in Water, we explore surprising intersections of nature and technology: from government climate denial and carbon-storing wildlife to doorbell cameras conserving water. Also featured are new insights into the ancestral ties between tomatoes and potatoes, offering hope for future crop resilience.