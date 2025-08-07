Medicare & Medicaid at 60, ND News Recap, Naked Gun & Prairie Life

Today's Segments:

Medicare and Medicaid at 60: A Legacy at Risk?

As Medicare and Medicaid mark six decades of service, experts credit the programs with helping Americans live longer, healthier lives. But historian and LBJ Foundation President Mark Updegrove warns that recent policy changes could reduce enrollment and provider reimbursements, potentially threatening access to care. In this segment from Conversations on Health Care, Updegrove discusses the origins of the programs, their impact on American society, and what’s at stake moving forward.

North Dakota News Roundup with Dave Thompson

Prairie Public News Director Dave Thompson joins Main Street to recap the week’s most important regional headlines.

Naked Gun Reboot Reviewed

Film critic Matt Olien reviews the new reboot of The Naked Gun, starring Liam Neeson in the role made famous by Leslie Nielsen. Olien breaks down the film’s comedic tone, nods to the original series, and whether the updated version delivers laughs for modern audiences. Is it a worthy tribute—or a pale imitation?

North Dakota’s August Landscape: Signs of a Season Shifting

As summer begins to wind down, Chuck Lura reflects on the seasonal changes unfolding across the North Dakota prairie. From blooming goldenrods and velvet-antlered deer to molting ducks and the glow of the Sturgeon Moon, August offers subtle but striking signals that fall is on its way. Migratory birds stir, and sunlight slowly slips away as nature prepares for the next chapter.