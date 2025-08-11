Boosting Rural Grocers & Back-to-School Tips for Parents

Today's Segments:

Sustaining Rural Grocery Stores in North Dakota

Ellen Huber, rural development director for the North Dakota Association of Rural Electric Cooperatives, outlines a $12.6 million pilot program designed to help small-town grocery stores thrive. The initiative will establish a food hub and shared distribution network to reduce wholesale costs, improve access to locally grown foods, and address the rise of food deserts across the state. By strengthening supply chains and keeping more food in-state, the program aims to support both grocers and local producers—and could serve as a model for other rural communities.

A Parent’s Guide to a Successful School Year

Education expert Darcy Bakkegard shares practical strategies for parents to help children transition smoothly into the new school year. She emphasizes the importance of consistent routines, open communication with teachers, and supporting both academic and emotional well-being at home. Topics include managing screen time, encouraging reading, and staying engaged in a child’s education without creating unnecessary pressure. The conversation offers guidance for parents of students from kindergarten through high school.