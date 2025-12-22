Vance refuses to set red lines over bigotry at Turning Point USA's convention

PHOENIX — Vice President JD Vance said Sunday the conservative movement should be open to everyone as long as they "love America," declining to condemn a streak of antisemitism that has divided the Republican Party and roiled the opening days of Turning Point USA's annual convention.

After a long weekend of debates about whether the movement should exclude figures such as bigoted podcaster Nick Fuentes, Vance came down firmly against "purity tests."

"I didn't bring a list of conservatives to denounce or to de-platform," Vance said during the convention's closing speech.

Turning Point leader Erika Kirk, who took the helm after the assassination of her husband, Charlie Kirk, has endorsed Vance as a potential successor to President Donald Trump, a helpful nod from an influential group with an army of volunteers.

But the tension on display at the four-day gathering foreshadowed the treacherous political waters that Vance, or anyone else who seeks the next Republican presidential nomination, will need to navigate in the coming years. Top voices in the "Make America Great Again" movement are jockeying for influence as Republicans begin considering a future without Trump, and there is no clear path to holding his coalition together.

Defining a post-Trump GOP

The Republican Party's identity has been intertwined with Trump for a decade, but he's constitutionally ineligible to run for reelection despite his musings about serving a third term. Tucker Carlson said people are wondering, "who gets the machinery when the president exits the scene?"

So far, it looks like settling that question will come with a lot of fighting among conservatives. The Turning Point conference featured arguments about antisemitism, Israel and environmental regulations, not to mention rivalries between leading commentators.

Ben Shapiro, co-founder of the conservative media outlet Daily Wire, used his speech on the conference's opening night to denounce "charlatans who claim to speak in the name of principle but actually traffic in conspiracism and dishonesty."

"These people are frauds and they are grifters and they do not deserve your time," Shapiro said. He specifically called out Carlson for hosting Fuentes for a friendly interview on his podcast.

Carlson brushed off the criticism when he took the stage barely an hour later, and he said the idea of a Republican "civil war" was "totally fake."

"There are people who are mad at JD Vance, and they're stirring up a lot of this in order to make sure he doesn't get the nomination," he said. Carlson described Vance as "the one person" who subscribes to the "core idea of the Trump coalition," which Carlson said was "America first."

Turning Point spokesperson Andrew Kolvet framed the discord as a healthy debate about the future of the movement, an uncomfortable but necessary process of finding consensus.

"We're not hive-minded commies," he wrote on social media. "Let it play out."

If you love America, you're welcome in the movement, Vance says

Vance acknowledged the controversies that dominated the Turning Point conference, but he did not define any boundaries for the conservative movement besides patriotism.

"We don't care if you're white or black, rich or poor, young or old, rural or urban, controversial or a little bit boring, or somewhere in between," he said.

Vance didn't name anyone, but his comments came in the midst of an increasingly contentious debate over whether the right should give a platform to commentators espousing antisemitic views, particularly Fuentes, whose followers see themselves as working to preserve America's white, Christian identity. Fuentes has a growing audience, as does top-rated podcaster Candace Owens, who routinely shares antisemitic conspiracy theories.

"We have far more important work to do than canceling each other," he said.

Vance ticked off what he said were the accomplishments of the administration as it approaches the one-year mark, noting its efforts at the border and on the economy. He emphasized efforts to end diversity, equity and inclusion policies, drawing applause by saying they had been relegated to the "dustbin of history."

"In the United States of America, you don't have to apologize for being white anymore," he said.

Vance also said the U.S. "always will be a Christian nation," adding that "Christianity is America's creed, the shared moral language from the Revolution to the Civil War and beyond."

Those comments resonated with Isaiah White-Diller, an 18 year-old from Yuma, Arizona, who said he would support Vance if he runs for president.

"I have my right to be Christian here, I have my right to say whatever I want," White-Diller said.

Turning Point backs Vance

Vance hasn't disclosed his future plans, but Erika Kirk said Thursday that Turning Point wanted Vance "elected for 48 in the most resounding way possible." The next president will be the 48th in U.S. history.

Turning Point is a major force on the right, with a nationwide volunteer network that can be especially helpful in early primary states, when candidates rely on grassroots energy to build momentum. In a surprise appearance, rapper Nicki Minaj spoke effusively about Trump and Vance.

Vance was close with Charlie Kirk, and they supported each other over the years. After Kirk's assassination on a college campus in Utah, the vice president flew out on Air Force Two to collect Kirk's remains and bring them home to Arizona. The vice president helped uniformed service members carry the casket to the plane.

Emily Meck, 18, from Pine City, New York, said she appreciated Vance making space for a wide variety of views.

"We are free-thinkers, we're going to have these disagreements, we're going to have our own thoughts," Meck said.

Trump has spoken highly of both Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio as potential successors, even suggesting they could form a future Republican ticket. Rubio has said he would support Vance.

Asked in August whether Vance was the "heir apparent," Trump said "most likely."

"It's too early, obviously, to talk about it, but certainly he's doing a great job, and he would be probably favorite at this point," he said.

