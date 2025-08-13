Mind Over Muscle, Summer Dining, and Fargo Crime Perception

Today's Segments

Mind Over Muscle with Dr. Erin Haugen

Sports psychologist Dr. Erin Haugen shares insights from her work with elite, collegiate, and Olympic athletes, offering strategies to manage pressure, prevent burnout, and foster supportive environments for peak performance and mental well-being.

Prairie Plates with Drew Balstad

Chef Drew Balstad of Rhombus Guys Pizza reveals tips for hosting memorable summer dinner parties, drawing on his culinary expertise and experience at regional venues and wineries. Drew also talks about pizza competitions.

Prairie Beat: Crime Perception vs. Reality in Fargo

Prairie Beat examines the gap between crime statistics and public perception in Fargo, highlighting how narratives, leadership, and recent incidents shape the community’s sense of safety.