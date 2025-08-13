© 2025
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Main Street

Mind Over Muscle, Summer Dining, and Fargo Crime Perception

Published August 13, 2025 at 4:56 PM CDT
Erin Haugen, PhD, LP, CMPC®, is a licensed clinical psychologist
Dr. Erin Haugen
Today's Segments

Mind Over Muscle with Dr. Erin Haugen
Sports psychologist Dr. Erin Haugen shares insights from her work with elite, collegiate, and Olympic athletes, offering strategies to manage pressure, prevent burnout, and foster supportive environments for peak performance and mental well-being.

Prairie Plates with Drew Balstad
Chef Drew Balstad of Rhombus Guys Pizza reveals tips for hosting memorable summer dinner parties, drawing on his culinary expertise and experience at regional venues and wineries. Drew also talks about pizza competitions.

Prairie Beat: Crime Perception vs. Reality in Fargo
Prairie Beat examines the gap between crime statistics and public perception in Fargo, highlighting how narratives, leadership, and recent incidents shape the community’s sense of safety.

