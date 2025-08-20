NIH Cuts, Insects & Birds, Fergus Falls Dining, Missing ND Youth

Today's Segments:

NIH Funding Cuts and Health Disparities

Dr. Jack Russell Weinstein explores the ethical and political stakes of recent NIH cuts, asking who gets studied, who decides, and what that means for justice.

Insects in Bird Diets

A Natural North Dakota essay highlights how insects are vital for birds’ survival, from feather growth to feeding young, and why insect declines matter.

Fergus Falls Dining with Evan Bergdahl

Evan Bergdahl shares his journey in the restaurant industry, from creative toasts at Toast to wood-fired pizzas at Union Avenue and baking bread in-house in this Prairie Plates segment.

Missing Youth in North Dakota

Prairie Beat investigates the alarming report of nearly a dozen children and teens disappearing across North Dakota in just over two weeks.