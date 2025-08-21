Fargo’s Knitted Knockers, Plus Matt Olien’s Final Curtain Call

Today's Segments

Fargo’s Knitted Knockers

Karen Sollin of Fargo leads a local chapter of Knitted Knockers, a volunteer group making free, hand-knit breast prostheses for women who’ve undergone mastectomies or lumpectomies. She shares how the project began during the pandemic, how the movement has grown across North Dakota, Minnesota, and beyond, and how each gift carries care, dignity, and community for women facing breast cancer recovery.

Dave Thompson’s News Review

Prairie Public News Director Dave Thompson provides his weekly review of news from North Dakota and the region, offering context and analysis on the week’s top stories shaping the state.

Matt Olien’s Curtain Call

After more than 25 years of weekly movie reviews for Prairie Public, Matt Olien is stepping away from the critic’s chair. In his farewell conversation, he reflects on the joy and challenges of reviewing films across genres, the changing movie industry, and why it’s time to close this chapter. With gratitude, Matt leaves listeners with advice to appreciate cinema as both entertainment and art.