Becoming Thurgood, Plains Folk, Local Produce Costs, and Photo Camp

Today's Segments

Becoming Thurgood: America’s Social Architect

Alexis Aggrey discusses her PBS documentary on Thurgood Marshall, exploring his legal brilliance, humanity, and enduring legacy in shaping American democracy. The documentary airs next week on Prairie Public.

Plains Folk: Heartbreak and Dying by Inches

Tom Isern profiles Bohemian-American author Z’dena Trinka, whose overlooked contributions reflect both the promise and struggles of immigrant writers on the plains.

Why Local Produce Costs More

Small farmers explain why local fruits and vegetables are often pricier than supermarket options, highlighting quality, freshness, and community value.

Inside a National Geographic Photo Camp

Young Indigenous men on the Wind River Reservation honed photography skills while connecting to land and culture through camping, fishing, and a bison harvest.