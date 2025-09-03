Why We Revolt, Food & Culture at Tee’s Tacos, and Harwood’s AI Future

Today's Segments

Dr. Victor Montori: A Revolution in Kind Care

Mayo Clinic’s Dr. Victor Montori explains why health care must move away from profits and speed, and return to “careful and kind care” centered on each patient’s story.

Tee’s Tacos: Indigenous Food, Art, and Resilience

Prairie Plates visits Tee’s Tacos in Fargo, where fry bread tacos, wild rice chili, and Indigenous art create a space that celebrates resilience, tradition, and community.

AI Coming to Harwood? A $3B Data Center Plan

Applied Digital plans to build a $3 billion artificial intelligence data center campus near Harwood, ND, set to begin in 2025 and reach full capacity by 2027.