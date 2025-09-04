Sports Psychology, Gateway to Science, Caring Transitions, News

Today's Segments

Dr. Erin Haugen on Athlete Anxiety, Sports Psychology

North Dakota sports psychologist Dr. Erin Haugen explains how to recognize the difference between pregame nerves and deeper concerns, while offering tools for resilience and growth.

Dave Thompson’s News Review

Prairie Public News Director Dave Thompson reviews top stories from North Dakota and the region.

Annie Beck – Gateway to Science

Annie Beck highlights upcoming family-friendly and educational events at North Dakota’s Gateway to Science, from Preschool Discovery Hours to Moon Night.

Becky Perdaems – Caring Transitions

Becky Perdaems has brought Caring Transitions to North Dakota, helping families with downsizing, estate sales, and senior move management.