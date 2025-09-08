Ellendale’s Growth and Dessa’s Creative Journey

Today's Segments

Mayor Don Flaherty on Ellendale’s Growth and Rural Renewal

Ellendale Mayor Don Flaherty discusses annexing a massive AI data center, addressing housing needs, and why diversifying beyond agriculture is vital to the future of rural North Dakota.

Dessa Brings Music and Creativity to Minot State’s NOTSTOCK

Genre-defying artist Dessa shares insights on music, writing, and the creative process ahead of her performances and workshops at Minot State University’s NOTSTOCK festival.