Welk Biography, Clell Gannon, Beef Prices, and Alaska Walrus Traditions

Dr. Lance Richey on Champagne Times

Author Dr. Lance Richey discusses Champagne Times: Lawrence Welk and His American Century, a new three-volume biography. He explores Welk’s journey from his Emmons County farm roots to national television stardom, highlighting prairie values, immigrant traditions, and the enduring relevance of Welk’s wholesome reputation in American culture.

Plains Folk: The Smell of Paint

Dr. Tom Isern reflects on the life and work of Clell Gannon, a North Dakota polymath known as both painter and poet. Through the republication of Songs of the Bunch Grass Acres, Isern connects Gannon’s prairie-rooted sense of place with voices from today, raising questions about creativity, belonging, and the meaning of home.

Will Beef Prices Drop?

With beef prices at record highs, averaging nearly $9.70 per pound, a Texas rancher, a local butcher, and an agricultural economist explain the forces driving costs, why demand remains strong, and what, if anything, might bring relief for consumers at the checkout counter.

Our Living Lands: Alaska Walrus Traditions

In Alaska’s North Slope, walrus hunters are adapting as climate change reshapes migration and haul-out patterns. Through collaboration with researchers and cultural exchange with Russian Chukchi leaders, hunters are blending tradition and science to protect subsistence resources and share knowledge across generations.