Suicide Prevention, Drekkerfest 11, and Opioid Awareness

Today's Segments:

Start the Conversation: Suicide Prevention in North Dakota

Dr. Alexandra Kohlhase from Essentia Health explores why suicide rates are high in North Dakota, this year’s theme “Start the Conversation, Be the Difference,” and how families and communities can offer support and hope.

Prairie Plates: Previewing Fargo’s Drekkerfest 11; Fargo Convention Center

Mark Bjornstedt of Drekker Brewing Company previews the 11th annual Drekker Fest in Fargo, featuring new beer releases, food, music, and a family-friendly atmosphere. Mark also shares thoughts on the proposed Fargo Convention Center and whether a site near Brewhalla would be the right fit.

Prairie Beat: Opioids and the Power of Narcan

A look at opioid use and how Narcan is making a difference in saving lives across the region.