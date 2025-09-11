Domestic Violence, News Review, Gateway to Science & The Tell

Today's Segments

October Is Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Domestic violence continues to affect families across North Dakota in many forms, from physical abuse to emotional control and financial dependence. Amie Britz and Kayla Jones from the North Dakota Domestic & Sexual Violence Coalition discuss the scope of the issue, unique challenges facing rural and tribal communities, and what resources and steps are available for survivors and those who want to help.

Dave Thompson Reviews the News

News Director Dave Thompson provides his weekly review of top stories, offering insight and context on the latest developments shaping North Dakota and beyond.

Gateway to Science Expands Outdoor Explorium

The North Dakota Gateway to Science is adding interactive outdoor exhibits designed to spark curiosity. STEM educator Annie Beck highlights a new mini-excavator and dig pit built with Bobcat, along with water play, art, music, and pollinator spaces open through the fall.

The Tell Returns with Stories and Surprises

Fargo’s monthly live storytelling event, The Tell, is back at the 4 and 4 above Side Street Grill and Pub. To preview, Main Street revisits last season’s finale, where Becky Blenkush’s offbeat tales from New York—including chaotic music interviews with unclothed Australian musicians—delighted the audience.