Home on the Range, Alzheimer’s Walk, Hagerty Remembered

Home on the Range Expands to Help More Youth

Founded in 1950, Home on the Range is a therapeutic ranch serving children ages 12–17 who have faced trauma, exploitation, or trafficking. Executive Director Laura Feldman shared how the Badlands Learning Center has brought academic success and announced a $3.2 million expansion to add classrooms, life-skills training, and therapy spaces.

Dave Thompson Reviews the Week’s News

News Director Dave Thompson joined Main Street for his weekly review.

Fargo Walk to End Alzheimer’s Set for October 4

The Alzheimer’s Association is preparing for the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Fargo, with a local fundraising goal of $170,000. Guest Steve Miller, who has both parents living with dementia, spoke about his advocacy and the importance of community support, research, and resources like the 24/7 Helpline.

Remembering Marilyn Hagerty, North Dakota’s Beloved Columnist

At age 99, longtime Grand Forks Herald columnist Marilyn Hagerty passed away, leaving behind a legacy of sincere food writing that resonated far beyond North Dakota. Known nationally for her 2012 Olive Garden review, she was praised by Anthony Bourdain and appeared on The Letterman. Friends and colleagues remembered her warmth, wit, and influence on local culture.