Prairie Public NewsRoom
Main Street

Happiness Across Cultures, Harvest Insights, and Science at Home

Published September 25, 2025 at 7:17 PM CDT
Dr. Jack Russell Weinstein is a Chester Fritz Distinguished Professor of Philosophy and Director of the Institute for Philosophy in Public Life at the University of North Dakota. He is also the host of the public radio show Why? Philosophical discussions about everyday life (WHY? Radio for short). He is the author of four books and dozens of articles, and has edited five collections.

Today's Segments

Finland's Happiness. What Can We Learn?
Dr. Jack Russell Weinstein explores Finland’s model of happiness, asking if joy is about reducing suffering or cultivating flourishing communities.

Prairie Plates – Farmers Share Harvest Insights from the Red River Valley
Prairie Plates visits with Bill Hejl and Aaron Krauter talk sugar beets, soybeans, wheat, and more—plus the challenges and rewards of today’s production agriculture.

Simple Science Activities for Curious Families
Annie Beck shares creative, hands-on ways to explore science this fall, from nature walks to leaf art and bark rubbings.

