Happiness Across Cultures, Harvest Insights, and Science at Home

Today's Segments

Finland's Happiness. What Can We Learn?

Dr. Jack Russell Weinstein explores Finland’s model of happiness, asking if joy is about reducing suffering or cultivating flourishing communities.

Prairie Plates – Farmers Share Harvest Insights from the Red River Valley

Prairie Plates visits with Bill Hejl and Aaron Krauter talk sugar beets, soybeans, wheat, and more—plus the challenges and rewards of today’s production agriculture.

Simple Science Activities for Curious Families

Annie Beck shares creative, hands-on ways to explore science this fall, from nature walks to leaf art and bark rubbings.