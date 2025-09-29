Building Homes, Building Culture: Furniture Mission & Cinema 100

Today's Segments

Furniture Mission Helps Families Build Homes with Dignity

Executive Director Jordan McCormick discusses how the Furniture Mission of the Red River Valley has supported more than 2,700 families since 2020, distributing over 35,000 donated furniture items and logging 22,000 volunteer hours. He explains the mission to address "furniture insecurity," how donations are transformed into stability for families in crisis, and the lasting impact across the Red River Valley.

Furniture Mission of the Red River Valley Listen • 23:33

Cinema 100 Again Brings Film Series to Bismarck

President Brian Palecek and film expert Anita Casey-Reed preview Cinema 100’s October lineup, from U.S. indies and a Chinese feature to a thought-provoking documentary and the playful Marcel the Shell with Shoes On. They share how films are selected, the value of audience conversations, and the series’ enduring role in the region’s cultural life.