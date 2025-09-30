Chapel Renewal, Mad Dog Scares, and Rural America’s Internet Future

Today's Segments

Chapel Renewal at the University of Jamestown

The University of Jamestown’s historic Voorhees Chapel, built in 1917, has been transformed into a vibrant hub for worship, study, and community life. Lead architect Eddie Jones and project manager Rob Huff of Jones Studio explain how their Arizona-based firm blended Collegiate Gothic tradition with a modern student center.

Voorhees Chapel Listen • 21:09

A Mad Dog Scare on the Northern Plains

In the late 1800s, rabies panics - often fueled more by rumor than reality - swept through prairie communities. NDSU Historian Dr. Tom Isern revisits these “mad dog scares” from Devils Lake and beyond, exploring how fear shaped frontier life.

Rural America’s Broadband Future

Billions in federal dollars are aimed at improving rural internet access, but new rules prioritizing cheaper technologies like satellite and wireless over fiber optics worry many. Will rural residents be left with slower, less reliable service?