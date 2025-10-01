NDSU’s New AI Honors College & The Dark Side of Digital Childhood in N.D.

Today's Segments

NDSU President David Cook on AI, Honors College, and Higher Ed Challenges

NDSU President David Cook joins Main Street to discuss the university’s new Honors College, launching in 2026 with a focus on Artificial Intelligence and Human Progress. With scholarships for thirty students each year and partnerships with leading institutions, the program aims to blend technical skills with ethical inquiry. Cook also addresses how NDSU balances bold investments with challenges like declining enrollment, facility needs, funding cuts, and political pressures on higher education.

NDSU President David Cook Listen • 21:35

The Dark Side of Digital Childhood in North Dakota Schools

Prairie Beat examines how online exploitation has shaken local schools, including cases involving AI-generated images and illicit sharing among students. With perspectives from educators, parents, and law enforcement, the conversation explores the lasting harm of digital abuse, why phone bans can’t fully prevent it, and the urgent need for open conversations about safety in the digital age.